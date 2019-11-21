CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities say one school bus from Georgia rear-ended another during their field trip to Tennessee, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

News outlets report 19 students and four adults were taken for evaluation to a Cleveland, Tennessee, hospital after the Thursday morning crash. An ambulance took two others with non-life-threatening injuries, a student and an adult, to another hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Alan Bailey says the buses were following each other when a tractor trailer reportedly stopped short. Bailey says the first bus stopped in time but the second bus couldn’t, rear-ending the other bus. The buses were on an outing from North Whitfield Middle School in Dalton, Georgia.

A school district spokeswoman, Kristina Horsley, says the students were to return home once they’re cleared by the hospital.

