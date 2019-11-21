Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Alan Bailey says the buses were following each other when a tractor trailer reportedly stopped short. Bailey says the first bus stopped in time but the second bus couldn’t, rear-ending the other bus. The buses were on an outing from North Whitfield Middle School in Dalton, Georgia.
A school district spokeswoman, Kristina Horsley, says the students were to return home once they’re cleared by the hospital.
