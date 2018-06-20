Davison resident Tasha West, a close friend of Erica Starkey, weeps as she is consoled by Ben Schmidt while the two listen to Erica Marie Starkey’s allocution at Starkey’s sentencing on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Genesee County Circuit Court in Flint, Mich. Both Rodney Dale King Jr. and Erica Starkey were both sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison after three children died in a Vermilya Avenue house fire in June 2016. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

FLINT, Mich. — Two people blamed for the deaths of three children in a Flint, Michigan house fire have each been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.

The mother of two of the children, Erica Starkey, and her acquaintance, Rodney King Jr., were sentenced Wednesday. Police say King set Starkey’s house on fire after she left on an early-morning trip to buy crack cocaine in June 2016. The Flint Journal reports both offered apologies during sentencing.

Starkey pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and other charges related to the fire while King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson.

Four-year-old Kayden Hull died in a bedroom that was locked from the outside with a padlock. The other victims were 13-year-old Onyah Starkey and a friend, 14-year-old Brianna Beaushaw.

