Earlier in the day, a snowmobiler called 911 to report that he was caught in an avalanche in the Dinah Lake area northwest of Seeley Lake but managed to get out but that two other people were buried in the slide, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said. Search and rescue crews and dogs who then began looking for the missing two snowmobilers battled winds up to 60 mph (97 kph), the Missoulian reported.