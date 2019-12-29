Police said later the other suspect — identified as Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland — also had been captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland. Walker was wanted for murder, malicious wounding and robbery in the same case, Prince William County Police said in a news release.

The two are accused of killing a food delivery driver and wounding another man early Thursday at a Denny’s in Manassas. Police said forensic evidence collected at the crime scene led detectives to identify on Saturday the two suspects in the death of Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas. Ozgur was at the restaurant to pick up an order for DoorDash, a food delivery service. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

A second wounded man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not release his name but said he is from Culpeper County. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could be contacted to comment on their behalf.

Before the suspects were identified, the FBI on Friday said it believed that the people who carried out the Denny’s robbery were also responsible for other robberies at a bowling alley, motel and convenience store in the Washington suburbs.

