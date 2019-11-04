Authorities say 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar had been behind bars since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges” in separate cases.

The Californian newspaper in Salinas reports that Fonseca is accused of killing two men in two different shootings in June 2018.

The newspaper says Salazar was arrested in the shooting death of man who was driving with his girlfriend and young son in October 2017.

