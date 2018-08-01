CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two North Carolina teens went overnight from singing on a street corner to sharing a stage with Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper.

The Charlotte Observer reports 14-year-old Mya Worley was singing on a city street last Friday with her 13-year-old brother Ronald on the keyboard, as they have done all summer under their father’s guidance. Two women stopped to listen and one suggested they had to get the teens “to play tomorrow.”

With Lauper standing nearby, manager Lisa Barbaris approached Ronald Worley Sr. and asked if his kids would sing Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” with her at a concert.

Less than 24 hours later, the siblings were at the 20,000-seat Spectrum Center. Mya sang a rearranged first verse before they launched into the upbeat version.

