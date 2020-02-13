The two teens, along with three young girls, who at the time were ages 12, 14 and 15, were charged with criminal homicide in the February 2019 death of Kyle Yorlets, 24. Wright was 16 at the time of the killing and Lewis was 15.

Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway signed off on the transfer Wednesday. Court documents said several factors were considered in the move including prior records, the aggressive nature of the offense and the teens’ response to treatment efforts. Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Moreland said the crime was too egregious to remain in juvenile court.

Yorlets was a Belmont University graduate and the lead singer of a Nashville band name Carverton. He was fatally shot in an alley behind his home during a robbery attempt. Nashville police said the robbery was orchestrated by the oldest girl and Wright pulled the trigger.

The three girls accused of the crime weren’t mentioned during the previous hearing.

Wright was one of four juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville on Nov. 30, 2019. He was taken into custody on Dec. 3.

Lewis’ attorney Michie Gibson confirmed to news outlets that the case was being transferred to adult court.