Rene was moving over Boa Vista Island on Monday night. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Its maximum sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph).
Rene is the Atlantic’s earliest 17th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.
Tropical Storm Paulette formed earlier in the day in the central Atlantic, far from land.
Forecasters said Paulette’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph) with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.
The storm was centered about 1,220 miles (1,965 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving northwest at 3 mph (6 kph). It is not currently a threat to land.
