Jones did not provide details about how or when the women and girls died, and he did not say whether investigators have identified a suspect.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Gingerbread monolith charms San Francisco

In true pop-up art fashion, a nearly seven-foot monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas and collapsed the next day.

The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city on Friday when word spread about its existence.

During his morning run, Ananda Sharma told KQED-FM that he climbed to Corona Heights Park to see the sunrise when he spotted what he thought was a big post. He said he smelled the scent of gingerbread before realizing what it was.

“It made me smile. I wonder who did it, and when they put it there?” he said.

People trekked to the park throughout the day, even as light rain fell on the ephemeral, edible art object. In one video posted online, someone took a bite of the gingerbread.

Phil Ginsburg, head of recreation and parks, told KQED that the site “looks like a great spot to get baked” and confirmed that his staff will not remove the monument “until the cookie crumbles.”

It did by Saturday morning, a fitting end to what was surely an homage to the discovery and swift disappearance of a shining metal monolith in Utah last month. It became a subject of fascination as it evoked the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” and drew speculation about otherworldly origins.

— Associated Press

'Club kid' killer Michael Alig dies: Notorious "club kid" killer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for killing his roommate over a drug debt in a case that became a book and film, has died of a suspected drug overdose six years after his release, police said. He was 54. Alig's death late Thursday or early Friday is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, police said. No official cause had been determined, Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokeswoman for the New York City medical examiner's office, said Saturday. Alig was part of a decadent 1990s party scene characterized by wild costumes and rampant drug use. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997 for killing Andre "Angel" Melendez. Alig admitted that he and Robert "Freeze" Riggs killed Melendez and dumped body parts in the Hudson River. Riggs also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was released in 2010. The story was turned into the 2003 movie "Party Monster," in which Macaulay Culkin played Alig.