WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say two women were injured when a fire broke out in a rowhouse.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the women escaped Monday afternoon’s fire by jumping from a second-floor window at the rear of the Wilmington home.

Battalion Chief John Looney of the Wilmington Fire Department says one of the women was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated for burns on her hands and legs, while the other woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation.