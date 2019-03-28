WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say two sanitation workers were injured when a tank exploded in the trash compressor.

Wilmington police say it happened Thursday morning on Vandever Avenue.

Police say the workers loaded up their truck and began to compress the trash when one worker noticed a tank in the truck. As the compressor came down, police say the tank exploded.

Police say one worker, a 40-year-old man, was flown to a hospital with a chest wound. They say he’s in critical condition with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The second worker, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

