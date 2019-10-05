A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.

A Del Sol Medical Center spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal the name of the patient who’s there due to privacy protections.

Patrick Crusius was indicted last month in the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, he told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD