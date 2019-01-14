STANTON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say a 2-year-old girl nearly drowned in a pond behind her home.

News outlets cite a New Castle County Emergency Medical Services release that says first responders found the girl awake and crying inside her house Sunday. Her father told them he found her in the pond, removed her and attempted CPR.

The girl was hospitalized. Her exact condition is unknown, but authorities said she was stable.

Further details haven’t been released.

