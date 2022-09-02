20 migrants rescued after boat capsizes off Florida Keys

Gift Article Share

20 migrants rescued after boat capsizes Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twenty people were rescued from the ocean off the Florida Keys on Friday morning after their migrant boat capsized while trying to reach South Florida, authorities said. After the vessel capsized, civilian boaters, Coast Guard crews and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued the people from the water while four others swam to land, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada said.

The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Friday for a missing person.

The incident happened less than a mile off the coast of Islamorada, near the well-known Bud N’ Mary’s Marina.

Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, said he received reports that the vessel was “possibly in distress.”

Other law enforcement sources said some of the people were rescued by civilian boaters.

Advertisement

Later in the day, 45 Cuban migrants arrived in a large wooden fishing boat in the Marquesas Keys, a group of uninhabited islands about 20 miles west of Key West, according to the Border Patrol.

— Miami Herald

Van carrying workers overturns; 4 killed

A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 1:25 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities said everyone in the van was from New York City, but their names and further details about them have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Stabbing, shooting at mall outside Atlanta

One person was stabbed Friday and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.

The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy’s store, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed a store employee who tried to stop him and fled, police said.

Gwinnett County Police saw the suspect as he was fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. One officer tried to ram the vehicle and the suspect attempted to run on foot. An officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once, she said.

Richter said the victim is hospitalized with severe injuries. The suspect, identified as Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, was in stable condition, she said.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article