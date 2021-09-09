In July, 20 mostly Republican-led states went on record in support of South Carolina’s law, arguing in an amicus brief that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision being challenged. That ruling, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall argued, “treads on South Carolina’s sovereign ability to decide for itself the purposes of its legislation” and “aggrandizes the judicial power by treating the court’s injunction of the challenged provision as erasing it entirely so the whole Act collapses.”