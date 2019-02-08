DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s medical director says the state in 2018 saw its lowest number of new HIV infections since it started keeping records.

The News Journal reports that there were 92 new infections in 2018. State medical director Dr. Rick Hong says that’s the first time the number has dropped below 100 since the state began keeping records in 2001.

Division of Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Brestel says the number of new infections in 2017 was 122. Hong says there are around 3,500 people living with HIV/AIDS in Delaware, which has one of the highest per capita diagnosis rates in the country.

Hong attributed 2018’s drop to continued outreach, highlighting the state’s needle exchange program, earlier testing and increased access to pre-exposure medication.

