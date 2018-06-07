JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

IG to report on review of Clinton case soon

The Justice Department inspector general anticipates making public on June 14 his report reviewing how the FBI and the department handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, according to a letter sent to lawmakers Thursday.

In the letter to Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz wrote that he was done with “much of” the review and classification of the report and that he expected to make it public in a week. Horowitz also agreed to testify before the committee on June 18.

Horowitz’s report is expected to blast former FBI director James B. Comey and other top bureau and Justice Department officials for the handling of the case, people familiar with it said. It will almost certainly be used by President Trump to attack current and former law enforcement leaders at whom he has repeatedly taken aim in recent days and months.

Trump this week questioned on Twitter whether Horowitz, who had previously hoped to finish the report in May, might be softening his findings. The inspector general wrote in his letter that he was completing the “ordinary processes” for such reports.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” Trump wrote. “Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

June 14 is the president’s birthday.

— Matt Zapotosky

NEW YORK

Pizza delivery to base ends in ICE detainment

An Ecuadoran restaurant worker making a pizza delivery to an Army garrison in Brooklyn wound up being detained June 1 after a routine background check at the gate revealed there was a warrant for his arrest for immigration law violations, officials said.

Pablo Villavicencio is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody pending removal from the country, a spokeswoman said.

Villavicencio’s wife, Sandra Chica, said he went to deliver pizza to Fort Hamilton last week and was asked for identification by the guard who received him.

Villavicencio, who worked at Nonna Delia’s pizzeria, an hour away by car in Queens, produced a city identification card, but the official told him he wanted to see a state driver’s license.

An Army spokeswoman told the New York Times that if visitors don’t have a military identification card, they have to get a pass that requires a background check. The check on Villavicencio showed there was an active ICE warrant on file, at which point he was detained by military police, a Fort Hamilton spokeswoman said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo condemned the detention on Thursday and offered Villavicencio free legal representation and services through a state-led project.

— Associated Press