California

Wildfire destroys about 20 structures

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County continued mop-up operations Sunday after battling a wildfire that destroyed about 20 structures, prompting hundreds of evacuations in Goleta, Calif., during a brutal weekend heat wave.

The Holiday fire is 80 percent contained, with full containment expected by Wednesday, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He said 10 homes were destroyed and three were damaged; nine other structures were destroyed.

The 100-acre Holiday fire was perhaps the most destructive of several blazes that broke out across Southern California during oppressive heat that set records all weekend.

— Los Angeles Times

Connecticut

Porch collapse sends over a dozen to hospital

A porch collapsed at a Hartford, Conn., home, sending more than a dozen people with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.

About 20 people were on a second-floor balcony Saturday when the floor gave way, the cause of which is still under investigation. Witnesses told The Hartford Courant the gathering was a party celebrating the birth of two babies.

— Associated Press

California

Police call attention to old murder case

A California police department is drawing attention to a 45-year-old murder case by tweeting about the crime as if it just happened.

The Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday tweeted about Linda O’Keefe, an 11-year-old girl kidnapped while walking home from school on July 6, 1973. Her body was found the next day in a nature preserve.

The department posted as if Linda herself were talking to the audience.

The series of tweets includes one that reads: “I was murdered and my body found in the Back Bay. My killer was never found.”

— Associated Press