NEW YORK

Police bring charges in Eric Garner death

The New York Police Department has begun disciplinary proceedings against a white officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man who gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

A police spokesman said departmental charges were presented Friday to officer Daniel Pantaleo.

NYPD officials had said they had started the disciplinary process against Pantaleo in Eric Garner’s July 2014 death, which sparked protests about police treatment of black people. The officials had been waiting to see whether federal prosecutors would bring criminal charges but decided to move forward.

A police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, will prosecute Pantaleo.

Pantaleo appears on a cellphone video putting Garner in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under NYPD policy. Pantaleo’s lawyer says he used a takedown move taught by the police department and expects to be vindicated after trial.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Fire near Yosemite grows; 2 more injured

A forest fire just west of Yosemite National Park was steadily growing Saturday after two more firefighters were injured while battling the flames in blazing summer heat.

The Ferguson fire was churning northward within Sierra National Forest, sending up smoke that obscured valley views in the park. Yosemite remained open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed.

Flames have charred about 42 square miles of timber.

Two firefighters, who were hospitalized Friday after suffering back injuries, have since been released, said fire spokesman Rich Eagan. A total of four firefighters have been injured since the blaze broke out July 13. A bulldozer operator was killed the day after while trying to stop its spread.

— Associated Press

Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor is buried

More than 76 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, a sailor has been laid to rest in Southern California.

Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George Harvey Gibson was buried with full military honors Saturday at Inglewood Park Cemetery near Los Angeles.

The Kansas native was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked in Hawaii by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941. The 20-year-old was among 429 crewmen killed. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in February that Gibson’s body had been finally accounted for thanks to DNA testing.

— Associated Press

A 70-year-old New Mexico man who regularly fed wildlife at his home suffered multiple injuries when he was bitten by a bear as he stepped outside, officials said. The state Game and Fish Department says conservation officers went to the man's Cloudcroft home Friday after his wife drove him to an Alamogordo hospital for treatment of injuries that included arm puncture wounds and leg scratches. According to the department, the man acknowledged feeding cracked corn to wildlife and that multiple bears routinely entered the residence. Officers found pet food bowls near the house, bear prints on windows and scratch marks on the porch.

— From news reports