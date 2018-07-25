CALIFORNIA

Court bans school board's prayer policy

A Southern California school board’s policy of opening meetings with a prayer is unconstitutional because the prayers often invoke Christianity and there are secular ways of accomplishing the board’s goals of solemnizing meetings and showing respect for religious diversity, a U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a lower-court ruling that banned the prayers by the Chino Valley Unified School District Board of Education as a violation of the constitutional requirement that government not establish religion. The district is based in Chino, a city 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

Board members regularly read from the Bible, invoked Christian beliefs and engaged in additional prayer at the meetings. At one meeting, then-Board President James Na “urged everyone who does not know Jesus Christ to go and find Him,” the 9th Circuit said.

The 9th Circuit panel said some faiths were not represented on a list the board used to select the religious leader for the prayer. Agnostics and atheists were also not acknowledged, the court said.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Undocumented immigrant released

A federal judge ordered the immediate release of a New York City pizza delivery man from immigration custody Tuesday, calling the undocumented Ecuadoran immigrant a “model citizen” and pointedly questioning the U.S. government’s desire to immediately deport him.

Pablo Villavicencio, father of two U.S. citizens, was arrested June 1 while making a delivery to a Brooklyn military base, where Army security officers questioned his identification and alerted immigration authorities. At the time of his arrest, he was in the middle of seeking legal status.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty’s decision stays Villavicencio’s removal so he can continue pursuing permanent residency. To deny him that opportunity, Crotty wrote in the order, would violate his rights. Villavicencio walked out of the Hudson County Correctional Facility in New Jersey about 9 p.m.

— Meagan Flynn

LOUISIANA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of activist

New Orleans police have arrested a black man in the fatal shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist known for his leap through police tape to try to seize a Confederate battle flag during a demonstration last year in South Carolina.

A Crimestoppers tip helped them identify Roosevelt Iglus, 26, as a suspect in the death of Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, 32, better known as Muhiyidin d’Baha, police said Wednesday.

Iglus, who was on probation after pleading guilty in 2016 to illegally carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. That carries an automatic life sentence if he is convicted on the charge.

Police don’t know a possible motive for the shooting, spokesman Aaron Looney said in an email Wednesday.

Moye was shot in the thigh early Feb. 6. A police officer answering a call about gunfire found him on the ground, asking for help near the Treme neighborhood and about eight blocks from the French Quarter.

He had taken a personal trip to the city, his niece Camille Weaver told the Post and Courier of Charleston, S.C.

— Associated Press

Man fined for climbing Mount Rushmore: A 19-year-old Michigan man has been fined $1,000 for climbing Mount Rushmore. The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota said Wednesday that park rangers arrested Zachary Schossau, of South Rockwood, on Sunday and he appeared before a federal magistrate on Monday. The National Park Service cautions that climbing the Mount Rushmore National Memorial is illegal. The memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota features the faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt sculpted into the granite mountain face.

— Associated Press