MICHIGAN

Mother, five children die in motel fire

A fire that swept through a southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday killed a mother and five children, officials said.

The Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township was in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.

Kiarre Curtis, 26, and five children ranging in age from 2 to 10 probably died of smoke inhalation, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said. Her husband, Samuel Curtis, and a 1-year-old survived. Curtis was the father of some of the children who died, Boyce said.

The motel is off Interstate 94 in the southwestern corner of Michigan. Authorities said 90 percent of the property was damaged during the blaze.

Boyce described the two-storymotel as a place for people with low incomes to “get back on their feet.”

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

— Associated Press

Sentence in child sex abuse case: A former New Jersey pastor was sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case. Harry Thomas, 75, was pastor of Come Alive New Testament Church in Medford and co-founder of the Creation Festival, a Christian music event. He lost a bid to withdraw his guilty plea in sexual assaults and other crimes and was sentenced Friday. Thomas had admitted to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, having sexual contact with three girls ages 7 to 9 and exposing himself to a girl.

5 relatives die in murder-suicide: Police were trying to determine a motive Saturday after they said a man fatally shot four family members at two locations, including his father and stepmother inside a Texas nursing home before killing himself. Richard Starryson shot himself inside Retama Manor nursing home after killing Ernest Starry, 85, and his wife, Thelma Montalvo, Friday night, said Enrique Paredez, a police lieutenant in the Corpus Christi suburb of Robstown. Paredez said a family member later called officers to the couple's home, where their 13-year-old adopted son and Montalvo's 41-year-old son were also found shot to death.

Man gets life in prison for killing wife, blowing up home: A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting his wife and then blowing up their home to cover up the killing. WKOW-TV reported that Steven Pirus, 60, of Madison was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April to first-degree murder. The body of Lee Ann Pirus, 50, was found in the wreckage of their home in September. Authorities say Pirus manipulated the natural gas system to cause the explosion.

— From news services