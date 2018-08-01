CALIFORNIA

Governor commits

to fighting wildfires

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) said the state will spend whatever it takes to fight wildfires that have killed eight people. Just a month into the budget year, California has spent one quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $130 million.

But he warned that about 16 large fires burning mostly in Northern California represent a new threat for firefighters and emergency officials.

A wildfire near Redding that destroyed more than 1,000 homes is now the sixth-most destructive in state history. Authorities said Wednesday that all people reported missing in the blaze have been located.

Officials said the fire, which has been burning for 10 days, has scorched 180 square miles. It is now 35 percent contained.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are sending 146 firefighters and fire managers to help their counterparts in the Western United States.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Winds were past limit when tourist boat sank

A tourist boat was on a lake despite wind speeds far exceeding allowable limits when it sank last month in Missouri, killing 17 people, according to a certificate of inspection made public Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said it has convened a formal Marine Board of Investigation of the July 19 accident involving a Ride the Ducks of Branson duck boat. The vessel sank at Table Rock Lake near Branson during a storm.

A press release announcing the investigation included a link to the certificate of inspection issued by the Coast Guard on Feb. 7, 2017. The document shows the boat passed inspection but also establishes rules and limitations for the vessel, known as Stretch Duck 7. The certificate of inspection says the boat “shall not be operated waterborne” when winds exceed 35 mph and/or wave heights exceed two feet.

— Associated Press

Death Valley sets record: Preliminary data shows Death Valley, Calif., set the world record for the hottest July for the second straight year. National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos said the month's average temperature at Furnace Creek in Death Valley was 108.1 degrees. That eclipses the record set in Death Valley in July 2017, when the average was 107.4 degrees. Lericos said the data must be reviewed before the record becomes official. Death Valley holds the world record for highest temperature recorded — 134 degrees — set on July 10, 1913.

Police say murder suspect may have sought revenge: A man suspected of killing Mark Hausknecht, one of former president George H.W. Bush's doctors, on July 20 in Houston may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Joseph James Pappas, 65, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday. Hausknecht was shot while riding his bike to work. In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the former president complained about lightheadedness.

Man sues McDonald's: A Utah man is suing McDonald's, alleging an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute. Trevor Walker, 33, said he was with his three young sons in August 2016 when he suddenly lost control of his arms and legs and had to be taken to a hospital. Walker said in his lawsuit that authorities later determined the drink contained a heroin replacement called buprenorphine. McDonald's spokesman Khim Aday said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

— From news reports