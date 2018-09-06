TEXAS

Judge blocks law that calls for fetal burials

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that requires fetal tissue to be buried or cremated.

In Austin, U.S. District Judge David Ezra issued a permanent injunction that halts enforcement of the law, ruling that the statute placed “substantial obstacles in the path of women seeking medical care.”

Ezra sided with abortion providers, who complained that the statute could force clinics to close because of a limited number of vendors willing and able to meet the law’s requirements.

Providers also said the requirement disregards the personal beliefs of some pregnant women. They said it favors the state’s view that fetal tissue must be treated as a person. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the ruling will be appealed.

— Austin American-Statesman

NEW JERSEY

Couple used donations to buy BMW, man says

Police raided a New Jersey couple’s home and hauled away a new BMW on Thursday after a homeless man accused them of helping themselves to some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised to help him start a new life.

Citing “enormous public interest” in the case, Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed in a Facebook post that Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure are under investigation, though no charges have been filed.

It was the latest twist in the story of Johnny Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she became stranded on a highway in Philadelphia last year. McClure and D’Amico reached out to 14,000 people online to donate to a fund to help Bobbitt start a new life.

Armed with a search warrant, police left the couple’s home in Florence, N.J., with bags and boxes of material and the BMW, according to news outlets at the scene when the raid occurred.

The couple have denied any wrongdoing.

They are also being sued by Bobbitt, who says they used the account as a “personal piggy bank” to “fund a lifestyle they could not otherwise afford.”

In court Wednesday, the couple’s lawyer said Bobbitt has gotten about $200,000. But Bobbitt’s lawyer said he has received about $75,000, which includes the value of a camper and a 1999 Ford Ranger.

GoFundMe said it is working with law enforcement to ensure Bobbitt gets all the money that he is due. The company said it also gave $20,000 to an account set up by his attorney to help Bobbitt during the investigation.

— Associated Press

Two plead no contest to La. hazing death: Two young men pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor hazing in the drinking death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge whose blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit for driving. Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, and Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Mont., weren't immediately sentenced for their roles in the September 2017 death of Maxwell Gruver, 18, a freshman from Roswell, Ga., who died after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

— Associated Press