CONNECTICUT

Russian hacker pleads guilty to U.S. charges

A Russian man considered to be one of the world’s most notorious hackers has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges alleging he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam emails and install malicious software.

The Justice Department says Peter Levashov pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Hartford, Conn.

Levashov was arrested in April 2017 while vacationing in Spain. His arrest was one of a number in the last few years targeting Russian cybercriminals outside their homeland, which has no extradition agreement with the United States.

Federal officials have said Levashov was linked to a series of powerful botnets — networks of hijacked computers — to harvest email addresses, usernames and passwords.

Prosecutors say he also distributed bulk spam emails, malware and other malicious software.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Manhattan DA throws out 3,000 pot cases

Over 3,000 low-level marijuana cases were thrown out Wednesday as Manhattan’s top prosecutor furthered a shift away from arresting and prosecuting many people for small-time pot offenses in the nation’s biggest city.

Misdemeanor and violation-level pot possession cases that had sat open for as long as 40 years were dismissed in a matter of minutes after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. asked a court to scrap 3,042 warrants for people who missed court dates and to toss out the cases themselves. He recently decided to stop prosecuting many minor pot possession cases and argued it made sense to spare people potential arrests in old ones.

None of the people charged in the cases was there to hear Criminal Court Judge Kevin McGrath wipe out the charges.

But now they no longer face potential problems getting jobs or housing if the warrants pop up during background checks, or possible arrest if their IDs are checked during otherwise routine interactions with police — after a fender bender, for instance, or while reporting a crime.

Vance and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez decided this summer not to prosecute most new misdemeanor pot possession and smoking cases.

— Associated Press