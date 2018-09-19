TEXAS

Police: 3-D gun printer had sex with minor

The owner of a Texas company that is being sued by several states over its plan to disseminate blueprints for making untraceable 3-D-printed guns had sex with an underage girl and paid her $500 afterward, police allege in an affidavit filed Wednesday.

The girl accused Cody R. Wilson of having sex with her at an Austin hotel on Aug. 15, Austin police detective Shaun Donovan wrote in a request for a warrant to arrest Wilson on a sexual assault charge. The court filing doesn’t say how old the girl is, but Texas’s age of consent is 17.

Wilson, 30, wasn’t in custody as of early Wednesday afternoon, jail records indicated. He did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

According to the affidavit, Wilson met the girl through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com. The girl said she met Wilson in the parking lot of an Austin coffee shop before they drove to the hotel, where Wilson had sex with her and afterward gave her $500 in cash. She said Wilson then dropped her off at a Whataburger.

Wilson is the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed. After a federal court barred Wilson from posting the printable gun blueprints online free last month, he announced he had begun selling them for any amount of money to U.S. customers through his website.

The states sued to stop an agreement that the government reached with the company, arguing the blueprints for how to print plastic guns could be obtained by felons or terrorists.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Man pleads not guilty in Tibbetts killing

The man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, whose disappearance produced national headlines, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at a court appearance Wednesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old farmworker from Mexico accused of stabbing Tibbetts, 20, appeared at his arraignment in Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.

District Court Judge Joel Yates set his trial for April 16. Rivera was ordered held on a $5 million bail at a previous court appearance.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, vanished while jogging July 18, and her body was found about a month later in a field near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Law enforcement officials told reporters that Rivera was in the country illegally. His defense attorney has said in a court filing that Rivera had legal status.

— Reuters

WISCONSIN

Several injured in

shooting at company

A shooter opened fire inside a Wisconsin software company Wednesday, wounding three people before responding officers fatally shot the assailant as workers ran from the office building or hid inside, according to police and witnesses.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke said officers were alerted to an active-shooter situation at WTS Paradigm about 10:25 a.m. Foulke said the shooter was taken to a hospital after being shot by officers but later died. He said there were no other shooters in the attack.

Foulke didn’t release details about the shooter, a possible motive or how the attack unfolded in Middleton, a city just west of Madison. He said officers were still conducting interviews after witnesses and others at the scene were taken in school buses to a nearby hotel.

Two hospitals in Madison said they were initially treating five people from the shooting: one who was in critical condition early Wednesday afternoon, two who were in serious condition, and one whose condition wasn’t released. The fifth person was a walk-in patient who was treated and released.

— Associated Press