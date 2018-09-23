South Carolina

Evacuations ordered

as flooding continues

Thousands of coastal residents remained on edge Sunday, told that they may need to leave their homes because rivers are still rising more than a week after Hurricane Florence slammed into the Carolinas.

About 6,000 to 8,000 people in Georgetown County, S.C., were told to be prepared to evacuate ahead of a “record event” of up to 10 feet of flooding expected from heavy rains dumped by Florence, county spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said. She said flooding is expected to begin Tuesday near parts of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers and that people in potential flood zones should plan to leave their homes Monday.

In North Carolina, five river gauges were still at major flood stage and five others were at moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. The Cape Fear River was expected to crest and remain at flood stage this week, and parts of Interstates 95 and 40 are expected to remain underwater for at least another week.

— Associated Press

Texas

3-D-printed-firearms activist in Houston jail

The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D-printed guns was back in the United States on Sunday after he was arrested in Taiwan, where police say he flew after learning he was being investigated on suspicion of having sex with an underage girl.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Cody Wilson, 30, was booked into Harris County jail in Houston early Sunday and was being held on $150,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

He was arrested Friday at a hotel in Taiwan by local police. He is facing sexual assault charges in Austin, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

— Associated Press

'Ambush' leaves Selma police officer hospitalized: An Alabama police chief said Sunday that one of his officers was hospitalized and was expected to survive after being shot while on patrol. Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier did not immediately release the name of the officer. Collier said he thinks the shooting was an "ambush" with multiple people involved. He told WSFA-TV that the shots came from a high-powered rifle and pierced the officer's bulletproof vest and chest. The officer sped away but lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Boston police officer shot: A Boston police officer who was part of a team on a regular patrol was shot in the city's South End but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said three people were taken into custody. He told reporters the shooting is yet another example of "too many guns on the street."

— From news services