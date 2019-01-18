U.S. equities extended a rebound from last year’s lows with signs that the United States and China are closing in on a trade truce driving major indexes higher for a fourth consecutive week.

The S&P 500 rose 2.9 percent in the five days, leaving it up 14 percent since the market bottomed. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 3 percent, ending the week at 24,706. The Nasdaq composite jumped 2.7 percent. Stocks advanced in four out of five sessions, with the biggest gain on Friday.

The equity rally is another sign that investors consider the months-long trade war with China a major head wind for the global economy. Adding to the bullish sentiment has been a slew of better-than-expected economic data this week that’s countered concerns about the potential impact of the U.S. government shutdown on growth.

Ten of the S&P 500’s 11 major industry groups ended the week higher. Financial stocks posted the largest gain, rallying 6.1 percent after the fourth-quarter earnings season began in earnest.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills on Jan. 22. They yielded 2.44 percent and 2.53 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. The government will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Jan. 24.