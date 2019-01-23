The Diocese of Covington, at the center of a controversy over students’ behavior during a confrontation with a Native American man last week, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following reports of a suspicious package.

The evacuation, first reported by local media, was confirmed by an on-duty firefighter at Covington’s Firehouse #1, a short distance from the Catholic basilica, which houses the diocese.

“The chief and the assistant fire chief are on the run,” the firefighter said, “and this is an active, ongoing situation.”

According to WLWT5, Cincinnati Bomb Squad and emergency management was on the scene in central Covington. Local TV stations showed emergency vehicles responding.

The diocese has been responding to a nationwide controversy that erupted over the Martin Luther King Day weekend after a video went viral showing a group of Covington Catholic High School boys on steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, where students travel annually for the antiabortion March for Life.

One of the student was shown standing in front of Nathan Phillips, a Native American elder, who was beating a drum during the Indigenous Peoples March. A larger group of Covington Catholic students stood nearby, laughing and gesturing.

[Death threats and protests: Kentucky town reels from fallout over Lincoln Memorial faceoff]

The diocese and school were both closed Tuesday because of threats and a planned protest by Native Americans, according to a statement on the diocese web site.

“Due to threats of violence and the possibility of large crowds the Diocese was advised to close Covington Catholic High School, the Diocesan Curia and neighboring Covington Latin School,” the statement said.

The protest outside the diocese Tuesday morning attracted about 70 people, including many members of the media, and passed off peacefully.

On Wednesday morning, Covington Catholic High School reopened with a heavy police presence at its entrances along Dixie Highway and with white vans blocking a neighboring parking lot that offered an overview of the sprawling campus of the all-boys school.