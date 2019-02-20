GEORGIA

Wounded soldier sues bomber's employer

A U.S. soldier grievously wounded in a suicide bombing two years ago in Afghanistan filed suit Wednesday against an American defense contractor that employed the bomber, saying it failed to supervise the man as he built an explosive vest on the job using the company’s tools and parts.

The federal lawsuit by 22-year-old Army Spc. Winston Hencely of Springfield, Ga., accuses Fluor Corp. of allowing the Afghan national responsible for the bombing to work alone and to skip an escort off Bagram air base on the morning of Nov. 12, 2016.

About an hour after his work shift ended, Ahmad Nayeb detonated his vest on the base and killed himself along with three U.S. soldiers and two fellow Fluor employees. Another 16 people, including Hencely, were wounded.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Greenville, S.C., one of Fluor’s U.S. locations, seeks unspecified monetary damages against the company. A Fluor spokesman said the company had no immediate comment

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Cheerleading awards axed after ACLU action

A Wisconsin high school is ending cheerleading awards given annually to girls with the largest breasts or buttocks — dubbed “Big Booty” and “Big Boobie” — after the American Civil Liberties Union demanded action following repeated complaints from parents and a former coach to school and district officials.

Coaches at Tremper High School in the Kenosha Unified School District give out awards each year recognizing the most improved or hardest-working cheerleaders. In at least the past two years, they have also given what they called gag awards, according to the ACLU of Wisconsin. Those awards also included one in 2018 for “String Bean” — the thinnest team member.

The ACLU, which sent a letter Tuesday demanding that the district discipline staff involved with the awards, said emails and other documents it obtained during a year-long investigation showed the awards were handed out at a banquet attended by about 100 people, including coaches, family members and friends of students.

Details about the awards banquet were first reported by the New York Times. Among those who complained was former track coach Patti Hupp.

— Associated Press

Tire explosion kills airport worker: A worker at Southern California's John Wayne Airport was killed when a tire on a jet bridge used to connect terminals to aircraft doors exploded during maintenance. Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said the accident happened late Tuesday morning in a workshop. Two airport contractor employees were working on the tire, which was about 4 feet in diameter. The explosion's force set off a fire alarm . One worker was pronounced dead. The other did not seek treatment.

— Associated Press