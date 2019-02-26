Pittman Road is covered with floodwater in Vicksburg, Miss., on Feb. 26. The Mississippi River was at 47.48 feet in Vicksburg, according to the National Weather Service and is expected to crest at 51.4 feet on March 14th, which is the highest crest since 2016. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post/AP)

OREGON

Amtrak train strands travelers for 36 hours

An Amtrak train traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles with 183 passengers became stranded in the snowy mountains of Oregon for at least 36 hours, putting a strain on travelers as food, patience and even diapers ran short.

The train came to a stop after crew members spotted trees on the tracks. Railroad officials decided to keep the passengers on board instead of letting them scatter in a town of 3,200 people that was dealing with its own problems — a blackout, snow and debris-covered roads.

The Coast Starlight train came to a halt about 6:20 p.m. Sunday outside Oakridge, 1,200 feet high in the Cascade Range as a snowstorm descended on the region.

The train had electricity, heat and food. Passengers were able to communicate with the outside world. Some took the long unscheduled stop with a sense of humor.

The crew of 13 dealt with the situation as best they could. One reportedly fashioned diapers with napkins and safety pins.

Scot Naparstek, Amtrak executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the railroad regrets the extended delay “due to extreme weather issues.”

“With more than a foot of heavy snow and numerous trees blocking the track, we made every decision in the best interest of the safety of our customers during the unfortunate sequence of events,” Naparstek said, adding that customers would get refunds and other compensation.

The train arrived Tuesday morning in Eugene, where Red Cross volunteers greeted passengers. Amtrak has not said when the train might continue to Los Angeles.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Russian River's rise spurs evacuation order

Torrential rain from a winter storm that has also dumped heavy snow in mountainous areas prompted California authorities to urge thousands of residents to evacuate a town 75 miles north of San Francisco.

Residents of Guerneville, population 4,500, were told to evacuate homes and businesses because the Russian River was expected to overflow Tuesday night when it reaches 32 feet.

The river was expected to crest Wednesday night at 46 feet.

“We’re definitely in high concern mode,” said Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum. “We’re bringing our boats out here and we’re letting the public know to take this one serious.”

The National Weather Service also issued flood warnings and flash flood watches for the San Francisco Bay area and many parts of the Sacramento area, lasting into Thursday morning.

While some areas could see six inches of rain or more — and as much as 12 inches in the mountains — the storm’s intensity will not be enough to cause disastrous mudslides in areas denuded by a string of devastating wildfires, such as Shasta and Lake counties, the Weather Service said.

— Associated Press