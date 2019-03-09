NEW JERSEY

Smoke on plane forces emergency landing

Smoke reported on board an Air Transat flight forced an emergency landing Saturday at a New Jersey airport, where the 189 passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Federal Aviation Administration representative said.

The Boeing 737 landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded and passengers evacuated, she said. Passengers were then taken by bus to the terminal.

Two passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital, said Steve Coleman, deputy director of media relations at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No fire was found, and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation, he said.

— Associated Press

OHIO

46 rescued from

ice floe in Lake Erie

Nearly four dozen fishermen trapped on an ice floe in Lake Erie were rescued Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency personnel in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that a large number of people were stuck on a floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba Island.

Petty Officer Brian McCrum said that the Coast Guard launched helicopters, and local rescue personnel sent airboats to retrieve the stranded fishermen.

McCrum said 46 people were rescued.

— Associated Press