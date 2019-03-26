NEW YORK

Unvaccinated children banned in public space

A New York county has banned unvaccinated children from all public spaces as the state battles its largest measles outbreak in decades.

Officials in Rockland County declared a countywide state of emergency Tuesday, announcing that the ban will begin at midnight and remain in place for 30 days or until unvaccinated minors receive the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Officials said unvaccinated minors will not be permitted in public places, such as churches, schools and shopping centers, though outdoor spaces such as playgrounds are not included in the ban.

“We must not allow this outbreak to continue,” County Executive Ed Day said during a news conference. “We will not sit idly by while children in our community are at risk.”

The announcement comes as measles outbreaks have hit areas in California, Illinois, Texas and Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New York City, more than 180 cases have been confirmed.

In Rockland County, about 40 miles from Manhattan, there have been more than 150 confirmed cases, according to county health officials.

— Lindsey Bever

UTAH

New law bans most abortion after 18 weeks

Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) has signed a law banning most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, setting the stage for a legal showdown.

Opponents said the measure, signed into law late Monday, is unconstitutional and promised to sue. The law is expected to take effect in May.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s longtime holding that states cannot ban abortion before the fetus is viable outside the womb, usually at about 23 weeks.

The ban adds to a long list of abortion restrictions in Utah, including a 72-hour waiting period and an in-person informed consent session, Planned Parenthood of Utah said.

— Associated Press

Judge rules against N.C. abortion law: A federal judge has declared unconstitutional a North Carolina law banning women from having abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in an urgent medical emergency. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge William Osteen in Greensboro gave state legislators 60 days before his ruling takes effect to allow them to amend abortion restrictions or appeal his ruling to a higher court.

— Associated Press