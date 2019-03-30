ARIZONA

Ex-legislator denies

he paid teens for sex

Former Arizona House member David Stringer is denying that he paid two teens for sex in the 1980s.

Stringer wrote on Facebook on Saturday that he was the subject of “salacious allegations of sexual improprieties that had no basis in fact.”

The GOP state legislator resigned Wednesday when confronted privately with a 1983 Baltimore police report. The report was publicly released Friday. It says a teenage boy told detectives that Stringer approached him and another teen in a park and paid them each $10 to engage in sexual activity.

Stringer said he was confident he could beat the charges in court but struck a deferred prosecution agreement because of a chance that he could lose. The charges were expunged.

He said the allegations are being resurfaced by “political opponents.”

TEXAS

Man arrested in shooting of trooper

A SWAT team on Saturday arrested a man suspected of shooting and wounding a Texas state trooper after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and then holing up in a suburban Dallas apartment for a 15-hour standoff, authorities said.

Bryan M. Cahill of Frisco was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, said Lonny Haschel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. Cahill, 42, will be jailed on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, Haschel said.

Authorities say Cahill shot the trooper after fleeing to the Frisco apartment complex from an attempted traffic stop on a highway Friday afternoon. Haschel said Cahill fired shots at officers multiple times during the standoff, but no one else was injured.

The wounded trooper underwent surgery and doctors said it “went well,” Haschel said.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Man in custody after neighbor's killing

A Colorado man was in custody after the killing of his neighbor was recorded on the victim’s cellphone, police said.

James W. Hanlon, 53, turned himself in Friday to police in the Denver area.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black said no other details were being released because the investigation was ongoing.

Police had been looking for Hanlon since Wednesday, when Gary Dolce, 63, was shot to death in Colorado Springs. A phone found next to Dolce’s body contained a recording of the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV with a driver who is wearing a disposable glove and pointing a black handgun at Dolce. Several shots are fired, and Dolce is seen falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!” before more shots are heard.

— Associated Press

Giant alligator trapped: A massive alligator weighing nearly 750 pounds and measuring nearly 12 feet long has been caught in South Florida. A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police says a trapper caught the unusually large gator near an office park Thursday after a business owner reported it. The reptile is being taken to a gator farm in central Florida.