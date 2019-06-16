TEXAS

Pastor accused of molesting teenager

A former Southern Baptist pastor who supported legislation in Texas that would have criminalized abortions has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse, accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage relative over the course of two years.

Stephen Bratton is accused of subjecting the relative to inappropriate touching that escalated to “sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week” from 2013 to 2015, according to Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show Bratton, 43, posted a $50,000 bond Saturday, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Bratton told his wife about the abuse in May, and admitted to his co-pastors at Grace Family Baptist Church that same day that he had “sinned in grievous ways,” according to court documents.

It isn’t clear whether Bratton has an attorney.

Bratton, a father of seven, was outspoken in support of a Texas bill that would have abolished abortions and charged women with homicide if they underwent the procedure. That level of offense can be punishable by the death penalty under Texas law.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Police-involved Costco shooting under probe

The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation of an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man authorities say attacked him inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Southern California.

Authorities remained tight-lipped Sunday, not responding to requests for comment about what provoked the confrontation Friday night and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the shooting in Corona, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff said Sunday that it is Chief Michel Moore’s decision whether to put the officer on leave, but that it remained unclear whether that happened. The officer’s identity has not been released.

The officer opened fire after Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside, “assaulted” him “without provocation” as the officer held his young child, Corona police said Saturday.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Family found shot dead in home

Relatives discovered the bodies of four family members, including two children, with gunshot wounds at their home in central Iowa, police said.

The bodies were discovered Saturday morning at the home in West Des Moines, the Des Moines Register reported.

Authorities identified the victims as Lavanya Sunkara, 44, Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41, and two boys, ages 15 and 10 years, according to a police news release. Autopsies were being performed.

Real estate records indicate the family had owned the home since March.

West Des Moines police Sgt. Dan Wade said that there was no threat to the community and that investigators were trying to determine what happened. Police said the relatives who discovered the bodies — also two adults and two children — had been staying with the family as guests.

— Associated Press

Father dies trying to save drowning son: Authorities say a father died while trying to save his 3-year-old child who fell from a bridge into a lake in northwestern Minnesota. The Becker County sheriff's office said Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz, 32, jumped into Detroit Lake after his child fell from the bridge at Dead Shot Bay on Saturday evening. The sheriff's office said in a news release Schultz struggled to keep his child above water. Bystanders were able to help bring the toddler to shore, but Schultz, of nearby Frazee, Minn., didn't resurface. The Becker County Diver Team and a fisherman found him about 9 p.m. He died at a hospital in the city of Detroit Lakes. The child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

— Associated Press