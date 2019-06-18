NATIONAL SECURITY

Groups sue over notes about Putin meeting

Two watchdog groups on Tuesday sued Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, alleging he broke the law by failing to preserve notes from a meeting between President Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

The lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and American Oversight alleges that Pompeo, the National Archives and Records Administration and the archivist of the United States were required by law to recover State Department records created to document in-person meetings between Trump and Putin, which the groups allege were unlawfully removed from the department.

Since his inauguration, Trump has met with Putin on at least five occasions, including during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, in 2017. He may meet informally with Putin at next week’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“President Trump has taken unusual, and in some cases extreme, measures to conceal the details of these meetings, not only from the public at large, but also from key members of his Administration, including officials at the State Department,” the lawsuit says, citing a Washington Post story about Trump seizing the notes of his own interpreter at the 2017 meeting.

— Ellen Nakashima

Canadian gets 26 years for backing terrorists

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Canadian man to 26 years in U.S. prison for supporting a group of Islamist militants who committed a 2009 suicide attack in Iraq that left five American soldiers dead.

The sentence came over the objections of several family members of the soldiers, who appeared in Brooklyn federal court and demanded Faruq Khalil Muhammad ‘Isa spend the rest of his life behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf thanked the families for their attendance but explained that ‘Isa played a “comparatively limited role” in the conspiracy from Canada — one that did not include planning the actual attack.

‘Isa, a Canadian citizen and Iraqi national, was arrested in 2011 on a U.S. warrant after an investigation by authorities in New York, Canada and Tunisia.

Federal prosecutors cited wiretap evidence and an interview of ‘Isa in linking him to the Tunisian terror network that used a suicide bomber to detonate an explosives-laden truck outside the U.S. base in Mosul in April 2009.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Massive bust at port yields 16 tons of coke

Federal authorities Tuesday seized more than 16 tons of cocaine from a cargo ship docked at the Port of Philadelphia — a massive haul they estimated was worth more than $1 billion and described as one of the largest busts in the nation’s history.

The contraband was discovered in several shipping containers aboard a vessel bound for Europe and arriving from prior stops in Chile, Panama and the Bahamas. Several members of the ship’s crew were arrested and charged, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office said.

“This is one of the largest seizures in United States history,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a tweet.

Tuesday’s seizure breaks a record set just three months ago, when customs agents reported another unprecedented cocaine seizure — 1,815 pounds worth an estimated $38 million and the largest in the Philadelphia port’s history — on a cargo ship carrying natural rubber from Guatemala, bound for the Netherlands. No arrests were made in that case.

— Philadelphia Inquirer

FLORIDA

Officer guilty of lesser charge in shooting

A Florida police officer has been convicted of a misdemeanor but acquitted of attempted manslaughter for shooting at a severely autistic man and wounding the man’s caretaker.

A jury deliberated for four hours late Monday before finding North Miami police Officer Jonathan Aledda guilty of culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting of caretaker Charles Kinsey, who was trying to protect 27-year-old Arnaldo Rios Soto. Aledda faces up to a year in jail but because he was acquitted of a felony, he might be able to remain a police officer.

Kinsey was shot after Rios fled his group home carrying a shiny silver toy truck and Kinsey went after him. Rios sat down in the street, playing with the truck, and a passerby reported he was possibly armed.

— Associated Press