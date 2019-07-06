ALABAMA

Case against woman who lost fetus dropped

The manslaughter charge against an Alabama woman who lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight was dropped Saturday.

Circuit Judge David Carpenter granted the state’s motion to dismiss the case against Marshae Jones, 28.

Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’s father, authorities said.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested, sparking outrage around the nation.

Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said earlier in the week that she would not prosecute Jones.

Alabama is one of several states with laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Five found slain in apartment building

Five people were discovered slain in a St. Louis apartment building, police said Saturday.

St. Louis County Police confirmed Saturday afternoon in a news conference posted to the department’s Twitter page that all five people killed were adults. Police did not give the names, ages or genders of the victims, nor disclose how they believed they had been killed.

Police Chief Jon Belmar said only that investigators were certain they were victims of homicide.

Police said the group and a sixth person had been at the apartment Friday night and that the sixth person left sometime overnight and returned around noon Saturday to find the bodies.

Belmar said no arrests had been made and asked for information from the public, adding, “Somebody out there knows what happened.”

— Associated Press

4 dead in alleged murder-suicide: Authorities in northwest Arkansas say a man allegedly shot his wife and two adult sons to death before apparently taking his own life. The victims were discovered after police received a call about 3:30 p.m. on Friday about a man barricaded in a residence in Gravette, Ark. The victims were identified Saturday as Justin Barnes, his wife, Inga, and sons Levi and Casey. Capt. Chris Kelley of the Gravette Police Department said Justin Barnes is suspected of shooting family members before calling police. Kelly said officials believe Barnes shot himself as law enforcement arrived.

2 dead after standoff over fireworks: Two people are dead in suburban Detroit after a 28-hour standoff that began when a man was upset about fireworks in his neighborhood, authorities said Saturday. The police chief in St. Clair Shores told TV station WXYZ that a 58-year-old man fatally shot a 60-year-old woman and himself. The bodies were discovered about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers got inside the home. The incident began Thursday night when a man tried to disrupt the use of Fourth of July fireworks on his street and shot and injured two people.

4 injured in N.C. shooting: Four people were hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire outside a McDonald's restaurant in Charlotte early Saturday, police said. Shots were fired between a passenger in what police described as a "ride-share service vehicle" and two males armed with handguns. The shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the McDonald's parking lot in the 3000 block of Eastway Drive, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

— From news reports