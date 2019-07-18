The Drug Enforcement Administration maintains a database that tracks the path of every single pain pill sold in the United States. The Washington Post and HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, gained access to these records from 2006 to 2012 as a result of a court order.

The records show extreme disparities between the number of pills distributed per person in each county. In towns and counties inundated with pills, death rates soared. Rural communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia were some of the hardest hit, with the highest rates of death per capita. While the national death rate for opioids stands at 4.6 deaths per 100,000 residents, in the small rural city of Norton, Va., the death rate was 18 times the national rate. Drug companies sent 306 pain pills per person in Norton, which has a population of 4,000, according to The Post’s analysis.

