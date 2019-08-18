NEW YORK

Man accused of setting fake bomb in station

Bail was set at $200,000 Sunday for a homeless man from West Virginia who was charged with placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, W.Va., appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court before Judge Keisha Espinal, who set the bail and ordered Griffin to return to court Friday.

A message seeking comment was left with Michael Croce, Griffin’s attorney.

The court appearance came a day after Griffin’s arrest and two days after Friday morning’s commute was disrupted by a police investigation that began after two large cooking pots were spotted at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station.

The incident inconvenienced thousands of commuters who use the subway lines that converge at the busy station next to the World Trade Center site, where a heavy police presence exists during every busy morning or evening commute since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Griffin, 26, was charged with two counts of placing a false bomb. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx after photographs were distributed widely by law enforcement authorities.

A criminal complaint said Griffin knew the pots “would appear to be a bomb, destructive device, explosive and hazardous substance under circumstances in which it was likely to cause public alarm and inconvenience.”

— Associated Press

Guilty pleas in Mississippi bribery scheme: Four Louisiana men say they'll plead guilty to charges that they tried to bribe a Mississippi sheriff with $2,000 in casino chips, seeking lucrative jail contracts. Michael LeBlanc Sr. of Baton Rouge, Michael LeBlanc Jr. of Prairieville, Tawasky Ventroy of Opelousas and Jacque Jones of LaPlace have filed notices saying they will change their pleas. All are accused of scheming to win contracts to sell inmates phone service and commissary goods at a jail in Mississippi's Kemper County. The indictment also says the men paid former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps $2,000 for help in getting contracts. Epps was convicted of taking more than $1.4 million in bribes and is serving a nearly 20-year prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate has set a plea hearing for Oct. 2 in Jackson. All four remain free on bail.

N.Y. police rescue woman from river: Two New York police officers rescued a 33-year-old woman who appeared to land in the Hudson River after a dispute with a boyfriend. Police said the rescue occurred near West 23rd Street about 8 a.m. Sunday after the woman tumbled into the water and appeared to be struggling. The Daily News and the New York Post quoted officers as saying the woman went into the water after her boyfriend rejected her. Officer Christopher Collins told the New York Post that the woman had drifted about 20 feet from a pier when he dropped his gun belt, bulletproof vest and shirt and jumped in. Collins then swam about 100 feet to grab the woman and pull her back to shore. Police said the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Shopping trip with handguns causes scare at Mo. Walmart: Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Walmart near Kansas City, Mo., but police said they were just buying ammunition for target practice. Police Sgt. Jake Becchina said the men were cooperative Sunday and were released because they hadn't violated Missouri law. Shopper Clennon Jones said that officers sped into the parking lot and that one jumped out with shotgun in hand. The Walmart store the men entered does not prohibit guns. Earlier this month, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

— From news services