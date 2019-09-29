TEXAS

Gunman suspected of planning attack in 2011

Police reports describe concerns eight years ago that the gunman who killed seven and wounded 25 last month in West Texas before police fatally shot him might have been planning an attack.

Officers in Amarillo went to the home of Seth Ator’s mother in February 2011 after she told them he had refused to take his mental health medication and had threatened to end his own life in a shootout with police, CNN reported.

The officers found a machete hidden in her son’s bed and an underground shelter he had dug in the backyard. In a recording the mother shared with police, her son declared, “911 will bow down before me.”

Police interpreted what they found as preparations for an attack and were so troubled that they recorded floor plans of the property and shared the information with the city’s SWAT team, according to incident reports.

Officers believed Ator was volatile and might hurt somebody someday. Amarillo police spokesman Cpl. Jeb Hilton says a document request Sunday from the Associated Press about the February 2011 case has been forwarded to the agency’s Open Records Department.

— Associated Press

Lawyer was called before 911 in shooting

The wife of a Dallas man charged in the fatal shooting of someone they thought was a burglar contacted a lawyer before the husband called 911 to report a home invasion, according to police documents.

James Michael Meyer was charged with murder in Thursday’s shooting, with bond set at $150,000, the Dallas Morning News reported. Online jail records had no information about an attorney to speak for Meyer, who was no longer in custody Sunday.

Meyer told police he heard a noise outside about 5 a.m. Thursday and saw someone with a pickax trying to break into his storage shed, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Meyer told investigators that he told the person to stop and then fired his gun when he didn’t.

Meyer, who said he didn’t know whether he’d shot anyone, went back to bed. He got up around 7 a.m. Thursday and found the man’s body.

Meyer’s wife called a lawyer, seeking advice, before her husband called 911 to report that he was the victim of a crime and that medical help was needed, according to the affidavit.

— Associated Press

Manhattan street to ban cars: Cars will be banned from Lower Manhattan's 14th Street in New York, a major east-west thoroughfare, starting Thursday as part of an 18-month experiment to speed crawling crosstown travel. A 1.1-mile stretch from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue, bordering Greenwich Village and Chelsea, will turn into a "busway" restricting car and truck traffic, creating a corridor of express buses, wide bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly walkways. The crosstown M14 bus, which carries about 27,000 riders a day, now takes more than 10 minutes to travel those six blocks during weekday rush hour.

Grand Canyon jumper's body is missing: Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death. They said the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A Grand Canyon West spokesman said a recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Man gets 18th drunken-driving conviction: A 60-year-old Minnesota man with 18 drunken-driving convictions will serve 20 months in prison for causing a crash that seriously injured two people in 2017. Marshall A. Knoll pleaded guilty to first-degree driving while impaired in exchange for the dismissal of two other, more serious charges.