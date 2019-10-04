CALIFORNIA

Man to be retried in deadly warehouse fire

The founder of an artists’ work-live collective in the San Francisco Bay area, where a fast-moving fire trapped and killed 36 partygoers three years ago, will be tried again on manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Friday.

Alameda County prosecutors said they decided on a retrial after a jury last month deadlocked on whether to find Derick Almena, 49, guilty or innocent. Jurors split 10-2 in favor of finding him guilty.

The same jury acquitted his co-defendant Max Harris, 29, of manslaughter charges in September after an emotionally taxing three-month trial that drained family and friends of defendants and victims.

Judge Trina Thompson set a new trial date in March. She also denied a motion by defense attorneys to reduce bail for Almena from $750,000 to $50,000. He has been jailed for more than two years.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, killing 36 mostly young partygoers.

Prosecutors allege Almena, who was the master tenant on the lease, was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Execution stayed over claim of anti-Semitism

A Jewish death row inmate who faced execution in less than a week has won a reprieve after claiming the former judge at his trial was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday granted a stay of execution for Randy Halprin, who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 10.

Halprin alleges in his appeal that ex-Dallas County Judge Vickers Cunningham referred to him with anti-Semitic language.

Cunningham declined to comment Friday.

Halprin was among the inmates who escaped from a South Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, including one in which a suburban Dallas police officer was fatally shot.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

After graft scandal, a new Atlantic City mayor



Atlantic City got a new mayor Friday in the wake of yet another scandal in the seaside gambling resort with a history of political corruption.

City Council President Marty Small was sworn in a day after fellow Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded. He resigned hours later.

Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to stealing money that was purportedly for the basketball team and for school supplies for poor children. But prosecutors say he used it on himself — for trips, fancy clothes and other personal expenses.

Small, who has run several times for mayor and lost a primary to Gilliam in 2017, himself has been charged twice — and acquitted twice — of election-related fraud.

Gilliam could face 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 7.

— Associated Press