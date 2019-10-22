The suspected gunman was caught on the school campus after a less-than-two-hour manhunt, police said. It was not immediately clear where the second suspect was arrested or what role he allegedly had in the attack.

Witnesses told police that the shooter fired three to four rounds before running onto the campus after classes began, authorities said. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen and was in stable condition.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Two far-right activists sentenced in fight

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for their part in a street fight after a speech last year at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

Judge Mark Dwyer said the sentences should deter people from engaging in “political street brawls.” A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman in August in connection with the October 2018 fight between members of the Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as antifa.

Hare’s and Kinsman’s lawyers said they acted in self-defense when a masked protester threw a bottle after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Appeals court stays man's execution

An appeals court has granted a stay of execution for a Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than 20 years ago as part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday issued the stay for Ruben Gutierrez after it found problems with the death warrant issued to schedule his Oct. 30 execution.

Gutierrez has long maintained his innocence in the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her Brownsville home, and he is asking for DNA testing that he says could point to the real killer.

Prosecutors say the DNA testing request is a “ruse” and that Gutierrez was convicted on a variety of evidence, including a confession.

— Associated Press

