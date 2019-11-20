PG&E again cuts power over fire threat

PG&E spokeswoman Ari Vanrenen said about 35,000 more people were told they could lose power later Wednesday if conditions do not improve in their communities. People who lost power were expected to get it back Thursday.

A virtually rainless fall has left brush bone-dry and forecasts called for low humidity and winds gusting at times to 55 mph, which could fling tree branches or other debris into power lines, causing sparks that could set catastrophic fires in the region, PG&E officials said.

The blackout is the latest in a series of massive outages by the country’s largest utility, including one last month that affected nearly 2.5 million people and outraged local officials and customers who accused the utility of overkill.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man who decapitated mother gets 45 years

A Houston man who decapitated his mother has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Judge Mark Kent Ellis handed Kyriakos Georghiou, 30, the sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Police say Georghiou stabbed his parents on Sept. 29, 2017, at their west Houston home.

Court records show police found his mother, Jane Georghiou, inside the house with her head completely separated from her body. The father, Costas Georghiou, escaped the attack and survived after treatment.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Ellis restored Georghiou’s mental competency Tuesday after he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial in February 2018.

Georghiou also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Ex-student sentenced in hazing death

A former Louisiana State University student has been sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge suspended all but 2½ years of the term in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of 18-year-old fraternity pledge Max Gruver.

Matthew Naquin, an ex-Phi Delta Theta member, was also sentenced Wednesday to 1,000 hours of community service and must pay a $1,000 fine.

The Advocate reported that Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Tex., was convicted in July of negligent homicide, which carried up to five years behind bars. He didn’t testify, but several witnesses testified that Naquin disliked Gruver, of Roswell, Ga., wanted him cut from the fraternity and played a central role in the ill-fated hazing.

— Associated Press

