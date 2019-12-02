By Monday afternoon, the storm had dropped 27 inches of snow in Delanson, N.Y., 25 miles northwest of Albany — the highest snow total in the Northeast so far.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) declared a state of emergency Monday for seven counties in eastern New York and assigned 300 National Guard members to assist with snow removal.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Mayor fires police chief over 'ethical lapses'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) fired Eddie Johnson, the city’s retiring police superintendent Monday, citing “ethical lapses” that included telling lies about a recent incident in which Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks.

Named to the job in the wake of a police shooting that killed a black teenager, Johnson was dismissed after the mayor reviewed an inspector general’s report and video evidence related to the night in mid-October when officers discovered him unconscious in his SUV. He initially blamed failure to take his blood pressure medication and said he had a few drinks with dinner earlier in the evening.

Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who was already named interim superintendent in Chicago, was to take over the department of 13,500 officers immediately, Lightfoot said.

Johnson, 59, was named superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had fired Superintendent Garry McCarthy after the release of the now-infamous video showing officer Jason Van Dyke shooting teenager Laquan McDonald.

— Associated Press

Officers confront armed student at school: An officer shot and injured an armed male student Monday morning in a classroom at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the suspect pointed a gun at officers, police said. A school resource officer at Waukesha South High School tried to confront the 17-year-old student after informed by a classmate around 10:17 a.m., Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said. Police and sheriff's deputies soon arrived at the school and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail. No officers or other students were injured and the suspect is in custody and in stable condition, Jack said.

— Associated Press

