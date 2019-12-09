Grizzly bears have been protected as a threatened species in the United States — except in Alaska — since 1975, allowing a slow recovery in a handful of areas.

An estimated 1,900 of the animals live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

AD

Tens of thousands of grizzlies once populated western North America before hunting, trapping and habitat loss wiped out most by the early 1900s.

Federal wildlife officials said in 2011 that additional areas should be considered for grizzly bear recovery, but that work has never been completed.

AD

In a lawsuit filed in June, the Center for Biological Diversity sought to force officials to consider restoring grizzlies to parts of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to the grizzly status review that could lay the groundwork for new restoration plans.

One area previously mentioned by federal officials as having potential for grizzlies is southwestern Colorado’s San Juan mountain range.

AD

Advocates of returning bears and other predators to the state are now trying to get an initiative on the 2020 ballot to have the state reintroduce gray wolves west of the Continental Divide. Ranchers, hunters and other interests are against the proposal.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

National Guard head resigns over probe

The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard agreed to resign at the request of Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday, following the release of a scathing federal report that found the Guard defied federal law, regulations and policies for years over the handling of troops’ sexual assault and harassment complaints.

AD

The report from the National Guard Bureau in Washington found the Guard allowed internal investigations in defiance of federal law as well as Department of Defense and bureau policy; investigators falsely presented themselves as working for the federal bureau; case records were mismanaged; and Guard sexual assault response policies were not in compliance with federal regulations for more than five years.

AD

Evers’s office said in a statement that the governor asked Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, to resign hours before his administration released the report Monday. Dunbar agreed to step down on Dec. 31.

Evers appointed Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben — the assistant adjutant general of the Wisconsin Air National Guard — as interim commander and will choose a permanent replacement, his office said. The governor also ordered the Guard to implement the report’s recommendations by September.

AD

Dunbar is the nation’s longest-serving state National Guard commander.

He was appointed in 2007 by then-Gov. Jim Doyle (D). He has earned numerous commendations, including the Legion of Merit for exceptional command performance.

AD

But the Guard has been shaken by recent allegations of officers brushing off sexual assault complaints and retaliating against victims for reporting incidents.

Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) asked the National Guard Bureau in March to review the Wisconsin National Guard’s sexual assault reporting and investigative protocols.

The bureau spent nearly seven months on the review, meeting with more than 1,600 Guard leaders and members.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Army officer charged with child pornography

An Army officer who held a top-secret security clearance shared nude photos of a teenage girl online and discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her, according to federal court records unsealed Monday.

AD

AD

Army Maj. Jason Musgrove was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography after an FBI agent monitoring online groups devoted to child pornography and discussions of child sex traced the photos to a computer in Musgrove’s home in Georgia, said documents filed in U.S. District Court in Savannah.

Court records said Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta. Maj. Kip Patterson, a Cyber Command spokesman, said commanders had suspended his security clearance and taken other “standard Army administrative actions.” He was being held at the Lincoln County jail.

— Associated Press

AD