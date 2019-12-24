Bloomberg said his campaign immediately ended the arrangement after learning about it from a reporter. “We do not support this practice and we are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors moving forward,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

AD

The billionaire entered the 2020 Democratic race on Nov. 24, saying he reconsidered a decision not to run after seeing President Trump get stronger politically and being concerned that no one in the current field would beat him.

AD

— Bloomberg News

ILLINOIS

Fog delays flights at Chicago-area airports

Dense fog caused flight delays and some cancellations at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights at both airports until about 8 a.m. Tuesday and eased those restrictions as the fog cleared.

The National Weather Service said “dense, freezing fog” developed overnight throughout the city and its surrounding suburbs, leading to travel difficulties in the air and on the ground. The Weather Service reported visibility at Chicago’s airports was less than a quarter of a mile in some spots.

AD

By midmorning, nearly 50 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and more than 70 at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flight delays were about half an hour at O’Hare and less at Midway.

AD

— Associated Press

10 injured in fire, explosion at N.H. hotel: An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire hospitalized two firefighters and eight guests Tuesday, officials said. None of the injuries suffered at the Element Hotel in Lebanon was life-threatening, officials said. But a firefighter with a broken arm and broken ribs was expected to spend Christmas in a hospital, Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos told WMUR-TV. He said the power of the explosion blew out an exterior wall, bent the elevator and destroyed fireproof hotel doors.

— Associated Press

AD