The gunfire sent shoppers fleeing for safety and led police to order people to shelter in place until they determined there was no active shooter.

Jail records say Garrette is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday morning. It is not yet clear whether he has an attorney representing him.

The coroner has yet to identify the boy who was killed.

It’s the second shooting in the Aurora mall this month, after a Dec. 14 shooting injured a boy.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the mall’s parking lot.

On Nov. 30, Aurora police responded to reports of shots being fired in the mall’s parking lot but said they found no evidence of gunfire.

The mall is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said at least one police officer is assigned to the mall full-time, and he assured residents that the mall is safe.

— Associated Press

California

Newspaper stops printing after 161 years

One of the longest-running newspapers in California printed its final edition Sunday, ending 161 years of publishing news about Martinez, a city east of San Francisco.

Rick Jones, the Martinez News-Gazette’s editor, said he wasn’t certain whether the news outlet covering the city of nearly 40,000 will continue publishing online.

The News-Gazette began publishing in September 1858 and combined in 1906 with another local paper, Bill Sharkey III, the former owner’s grandson, told the San Francisco Chronicle. At its height, the paper had about 50 employees.

Meanwhile, the state’s oldest weekly newspaper, which is northeast of Sacramento, appears to be nearing its final days.

The Mountain Messenger’s editor-publisher told the Los Angeles Times he is planning to retire by mid-January, at which point publication will end. Don Russell said he spent the past year trying to sell the paper but he hasn’t received any offers.

The paper began in 1853 as a twice-per-month publication; its claim to fame is that Mark Twain once wrote there under his real name, Sam Clemens, while hiding from the law.

— Associated Press

Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas: A pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital, and her brother has been charged with her murder, authorities said Sunday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Ebichi's brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, remained Sunday in a Travis County jail on $500,000 bond.

Two die while cleaning chemical tank in area near Houston: Two workers apparently became overcome by fumes and died while cleaning a chemical tank at a business near Houston, authorities said Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies responded overnight to the plant in Pasadena. They found two men dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The sheriff's office did not say what kind of chemical was involved or identify the business.

— From news services

