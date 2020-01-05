The San Diego Police Department launched a neighborhood policing division in 2019 that includes outreach teams and officers who enforce quality-of-life laws that often involve homeless people.

Last summer, police began offering shelter beds in lieu of citations to homeless people who had been contacted for encroachment, illegal lodging, littering or other minor infractions. But while about 300 people took the offer, many of them left the shelter within a day or two, Wahl said.

The revised approach still offers shelter beds in lieu of citations, but if somebody leaves the shelter before 30 days, the infractions will be enforced, the newspaper said.

— Associated Press

Florida

Man shoots two teens breaking into home

A man shot two teenagers, one of them fatally, when the pair broke into a Florida home through a back patio door and tried to rob the man and his fiancee at gunpoint, authorities said.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the second teen is in critical condition.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man and his fiancee told deputies that two young men broke through the screen of their back patio and entered the home through an unlocked door. One of the alleged intruders had a gun and issued unspecified demands, according to a news release.

That’s when the male resident grabbed his gun and fired at the alleged intruders. The man had a legal firearm, officials said.

When authorities arrived they found two other teenagers in a nearby car. They stopped the car, and found that the two inside were also “likely” involved in the incident, the release said.

— Associated Press

Texas

Toddler is killed, man is injured in shooting

Authorities say they believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack.

Detectives were trying to figure out who, or what, the gunman was seeking, Police Chief Reneé Hall said. No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday.

Hall identified the slain boy as Rory Norman, who would have turned 2 on Jan. 24. The wounded man is the boy’s 20-year-old uncle, a college student home for the holidays, according to Hall.

The man’s name was not released. He was hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, Hall said.

Hall said police believe the shooter knew the layout of the home, noting that the person fired a rifle through bedroom windows. She said the person knew where to aim.

“The only thing we are confident in at this point is that this was deliberate and this was intentional,” Hall said.

— Associated Press

S.C. airport officer is fatally shot: Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer in Florence. The officer was shot Sunday during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release. The shooter fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies, the release said.

Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon: All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon. Coast Guard officials at the command center in Seattle received four alerts Saturday, as well as several witness reports. An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.

— From news services

