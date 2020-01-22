Lawmkers in several other states are hoping to follow suit with bills that punish doctors, and in some cases parents, who seek care for transgender or nonbinary youth, with pending legislation in South Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Missouri. Some of the bills equate providing the medical treatments to child abuse, allowing parents to be reported to child welfare agencies and doctors’ licenses to be suspended.

State lawmakers in Kentucky, Georgia and Texas also have announced plans to file bills that limit transgender youths’ medical options.

The debate mirrored the nation’s cultural wars with Republican and Democratic lawmakers disputing not just medical facts, but morality, parenting and a doctors’ roles in American life.

Rep. Fred Deutsch (R), who sponsored the bill, said that horomone treatment and sex-reassignment surgery isn’t health care and should be considered “criminal acts” that are “deeply harmful” for children. Deutsch and other supporters of the bill argued that teenagers are too young to make potentially permanent decisions about their gender, while opponents say transgender treatments help ease emotional distress for teens dealing with gender dysmorphia and rarely involve permanent treatments.

South Dakota is seen as a litmus test for such issues because Republicans hold a supermajority in the legislature. It also was one of the first states to pass a law restricting transgender students’ bathroom use. That 2016 law was ultimately vetoed by the governor, but it helped build momentum for a flurry of “bathroom bills” across the country.

Wednesday’s bill passed with amendments that moved the minimum age for medical interventions from 18 to 16 and made violations class 1 misdemeanors instead of class 4 felonies. The final bill only applies to medical practitioners who can prescribe hormones or perform surgery, omitting nurses or medical assistants.

Rep. Kent Peterson (R), who voted against the bill, said he wasn’t clear on how it would be enforced, questioning how the state would access confidential medical information and track prescriptions for hormone treatments.

Majority Whip Rep. Michael G. Diedrich (R) also voted against the bill after hearing testimony from parents and transgender teeangers who credited puberty blockers with saving the child’s emotional health and preventing young people from committing suicide.

He said he also was pursuaded by expert testimony that the affects of the puberty blockers aren’t permanent. He attempted to remove puberty blockers from the bill, but his amendment was voted down.

Both sides brought in doctors and pediatricians, who provided contradictory testimony about whether the affects of the hormones are reversable or did damage to teens’ bodies.

During the debate, Deutsch’s voice became extremely shaky as he said, “Come on, can you wait till you’re 16? Think about what you knew when you were that age?”

It’s lawmakers’ “role to interject. We need to be the adult in the room,” he said.

Minority Leader Rep. Jamie Smith (D) retorted that doctors and parents were already involved in such decisions, saying “Is it possbile there are other adults in the room?”

After listening to a string of doctors who opposed the bill, Smith said he couldn’t believe that he and lawkmakers who supported the bill “were in the same room, listening to the same evidence.”

“We are assuming as a legislature that we know better, again, than medical providers,” he said. “I, for one, do not believe that I know better. I’m a wresting coach, alright?”

Some advocates and physicians framed the bill as a solution looking for a problem. They testified that there are a few physicians in South Dakota who offer puberty blockers and hormone therapies and some that perform “top surgery,” such as mastectomies, but none perform “bottom surgeries,” such as hysterectomies.

Several Republicans said they were unsure about the bill and found the science confusing. Republican Rep. Kent Peterson asked “wouldn’t people just cross state lines” to access the treatments.

Kara Dansky, an attorney with the feminist group Women’s Liberation Front, or WoLF, testified in support the bill, saying transgender medical treatment is “a multi-billion industry, not a civil rights movement.” The group has become increasingly vocal in opposition of transgender rights.

Roger Tellinghusen, former state attorney general of South Dakota, argued that the debate was a private matter for doctors, parents and transgender youth and would distract from important issues in the state.