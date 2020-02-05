On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a posthumous pardon for Rustin.

Inspired by a call from lawmakers to pardon the civil rights leader, Newsom also announced a clemency initiative that would help clear the records of other people who faced discriminatory charges for consensual activity with people of the same sex.

In 1975, California repealed the law that criminalized consensual sex between same-sex adults. In 1997, the state created a process for people convicted of these crimes to request removal from the state’s sex offender registry. But until now, a process didn’t exist for pardoning such convictions, according to the governor’s office.

On the night of Rustin’s arrest in January 1953, he had just given a speech in Pasadena when police officers spotted him in a parked car, having sex with one of the other two men in the car. Rustin was convicted of a misdemeanor vagrancy offense, sentenced to 60 days in jail and forced to register as a sex offender. He was forced to resign from the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

— Samantha Schmidt

Ohio

Man loses citizenship over terror conviction

A federal judge has stripped a terrorist of his naturalized U.S. citizenship, siding with the government in the case of a Pakistan-born man convicted more than 15 years ago of plotting to destroy New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Iyman Faris, once a truck driver in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced in 2003 for aiding and abetting al-Qaeda by scoping out the bridge as part of a plot to cut through cables that support it. His case was among the first and highest-profile terrorism cases after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The government argued that Faris, who was known as Mohammad Rauf before becoming a U.S. citizen, lied on immigration papers before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1999 and that his terrorist affiliations demonstrated a lack of commitment to the U.S. Constitution. Faris entered the U.S. using the passport and visa of someone he’d met in Bosnia, the government said.

Two years ago, Judge Staci Yanle rejected a similar request by the government, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Faris’s misrepresentations influenced the decision to grant him citizenship. In a ruling on Friday, she said the government had proved its case.

Faris, 50, is currently housed in a federal prison in Marion, Ill., with a release date in August.

— Associated Press

Civil War artillery shell leads to street closures in Charleston: Several downtown streets in Charleston, South Carolina's largest city, were closed Wednesday after construction crews found a Civil War artillery shell, police said. The crew called 911 around 10 a.m. to report the shell in downtown Charleston, just over a block from the Old Slave Mart where dozens of vendors sell merchandise, Charleston police said. The police department called the U.S. Air Force to dispose of the shell and closed several nearby roads for about three hours. Investigators initially said the shell appeared to be newer than the Civil War, but after further investigation, concluded it was left over from the war between the Union and the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865, police said. No injuries were reported.