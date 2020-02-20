Carmouche apparently tried to cross between two parts of a tandem float, tripped over a hitch connecting the sections and was run over, witnesses told news outlets.

It happened Wednesday night during the parade of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, an all-female Carnival group. The accident involved float 21, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

The parade was ended early, and the rest of the floats were diverted off the parade route.

Mardi Gras is Feb. 25, but the Fat Tuesday celebration is preceded by a week or more of parades and parties each year.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Assembly apologizes for Japanese camps

California lawmakers on Thursday became the first political leaders in the nation’s most populous state to apologize for discriminating against Japanese Americans and helping the U.S. government send them to internment camps after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor during World War II.

The Assembly unanimously passed the resolution and welcomed several people who were imprisoned in the camps and their families.

The resolution came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a Day of Remembrance for Feb. 19, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order in 1942 that led to the imprisonment of Japanese Americans across 10 camps in the U.S. West and Arkansas.

The resolution said anti-Japanese sentiment began in California as early as 1913, when the state passed the Alien Land Law, targeting Japanese farmers who were perceived as a threat by some in the massive agricultural industry. Seven years later, the state barred anyone with Japanese ancestry from buying farmland.

Senators will take up a version of the resolution later in the year and send it to the governor to sign.

California has the largest population of people of Japanese descent of any state, numbering roughly 430,000.

A congressional commission in 1983 concluded that the detentions were a result of “racial prejudice, war hysteria and failure of political leadership.” Five years later, the U.S. government formally apologized and paid $20,000 in reparations to each victim.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Student dies of flu

after garbled 911 call

A college student was found dead in his home of the flu after a garbled 911 call left rescuers with no means of locating him, authorities said.

Police and firefighters in Troy spent 45 minutes on Feb. 10 searching the City Station apartment complex where Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate student Yeming Shen lived and left without finding him. Nearly six hours later, his roommate arrived to find him dead from the flu. An autopsy determined the student had influenza A, officials said.

Emergency dispatch system was able to provide a general location of Sixth Avenue, which included two five-story apartment buildings.

Five officers, three firefighters and a police dog searched the common areas on each floor but had only his cellphone number to go on and could not locate his apartment, authorities said.